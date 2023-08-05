Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan arrested: sentenced to three years in prison for corruption

Pakistani state television reported the news of thearrest dell’former prime minister pakistani Imran Khan, condemned a three years in prison for a corruption case in which his involvement was “proven”. Khan, who did not attend the hearing, was prime minister until April 2022 and the story in which he was involved concerns gifts received during his term.

The sentence issued against him also provides for thedisqualification from public office per five years for Khan who, elected in 2018, was ousted last year by a vote of no confidence. The former premier had been arrested already last May, after he had not appeared in the courtroom as requested, but was then released because his arrest had been declared illegal. At that time several of his supporters they had poured into the squares to protest the decision and had targeted government headquarters.

Previous Article

The video of the Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian chemical tanker Sig in the Kerch Strait

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

