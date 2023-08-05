Home » Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison
World

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison

by admin
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison by an Islamabad court and was arrested soon after the sentence. The sentence follows a bribery charge for not declaring the profits made by selling some gifts received from foreign officials during his tenure. In addition to the prison sentence, the sentence provides for the removal from politics for the next five years and the payment of a fine of around 400 euros.

Khan, who according to his supporters has long been a victim of political persecution by the Pakistani government, denied any responsibility and said he will appeal. The former prime minister was arrested in May, which sparked violent protests, and was later released after Pakistan’s Supreme Court declared the arrest unlawful.

Khan is 70 years old, is a former cricket champion and is the most famous and popular politician in the country: he was elected prime minister in 2018 with the Pakistan Justice Movement (PTI), a nationalist and populist party founded in 1996, and disheartened in April 2022. At the time Khan claimed to be the victim of a conspiracy hatched by the army, which has considerable political influence in Pakistan, especially as regards security and foreign policy, and which in 2018 had contributed its support for election victory.

– Read also: The biggest cities in the world you never hear about

See also  Draghi: "NATO is an alliance of values, ready to face those who do not share them"

You may also like

Title: Arsenal Considers Compensation for Pepe’s Departure Instead...

Who is Bola Tinubu, the president of Nigeria...

Iron Galaxy is back on the game, Series...

A fight between a Serb and a Montenegrin...

International Summit Convenes in Saudi Arabia to Address...

Emanuel Late Lat made a mistake by not...

Drugs scattered around the house ready to be...

Cous Cous Fest, free concerts in San Vito...

Violent Riots Erupt in New York as Police...

“Yan”: a Manhua with cosmopolitan influences.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy