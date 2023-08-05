Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison by an Islamabad court and was arrested soon after the sentence. The sentence follows a bribery charge for not declaring the profits made by selling some gifts received from foreign officials during his tenure. In addition to the prison sentence, the sentence provides for the removal from politics for the next five years and the payment of a fine of around 400 euros.

Khan, who according to his supporters has long been a victim of political persecution by the Pakistani government, denied any responsibility and said he will appeal. The former prime minister was arrested in May, which sparked violent protests, and was later released after Pakistan’s Supreme Court declared the arrest unlawful.

Khan is 70 years old, is a former cricket champion and is the most famous and popular politician in the country: he was elected prime minister in 2018 with the Pakistan Justice Movement (PTI), a nationalist and populist party founded in 1996, and disheartened in April 2022. At the time Khan claimed to be the victim of a conspiracy hatched by the army, which has considerable political influence in Pakistan, especially as regards security and foreign policy, and which in 2018 had contributed its support for election victory.

