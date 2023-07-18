Former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli Found Guilty of Money Laundering, Sentenced to 10 Years and Eight Months in Prison

In a recent ruling, the former president of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, has been found guilty of money laundering related to the purchase of a media publisher. The liquidating judge of Criminal Cases, Baloísa Marquinez, sentenced Martinelli to 10 years and eight months in prison, as well as ordering the payment of a fine totaling $19,221,600.48.

The sentence, which is subject to appeal, declared Martinelli “responsible as the author” of the crime against the economic order, specifically in the modality of money laundering. This crime carries penalties ranging from five to 12 years under Article 254 of the Criminal Code. As part of the sentence, two companies will be dissolved and the shares of a publishing house will be confiscated in favor of the State. The judicial branch will also administer the movable and immovable property of the editorial company.

Alongside Martinelli, four other individuals were also convicted of money laundering, while 10 others were acquitted in this case. However, Martinelli still faces money laundering charges in the bribery case involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. The trial for this case is set to begin in August.

The case, known as the “New Business,” started in 2017 and involves 21 people accused of using public funds to purchase Editorial Panamá América SA (Epasa). However, only 15 defendants are currently on trial. Some of the defendants have reached sentence agreements, while one has passed away.

For the acquisition of Epasa, it is alleged that $43.91 million was collected in December 2010. The Prosecutor’s Office claims that Martinelli had contacts with contractors, contributed money, and was the beneficiary as the holder of 60% of the shares in the publisher.

Martinelli, who asserts that he is a victim of political persecution, is now facing a lengthy prison sentence and the potential for further legal troubles in the Odebrecht bribery case. The verdict has significant implications, not only for Martinelli personally but also for the political landscape in Panama, as he was a presidential candidate for the Realizando Metas party in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The trial against Martinelli serves as a reminder of the importance of combating corruption and money laundering, especially within the political sphere. This case highlights the continued efforts of the Panamanian judicial system to hold individuals accountable for their actions and maintain the integrity of the country’s institutions.

