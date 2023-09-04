Former President Danilo Medina Discusses Decline in Dominican Republic’s Agricultural Production

Former President Danilo Medina, who is also the president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), expressed concerns about the state of the country’s agricultural production during a meeting with agricultural producers in Las Coles, Duarte province. He stated that the current situation represents an “involutive process,” in contrast to the flourishing of agriculture that prevailed during the PLD governments.

Medina attributed his ability to address the needs of the Dominican countryside during his presidency to his recognition that only 21 out of the country’s 158 municipalities do not rely on agriculture for their livelihoods. He emphasized his efforts to promote the development and growth of the national agricultural industry, and highlighted the delivery of over 160 billion pesos to peasants and agricultural producers to support the sector.

Furthermore, Medina made a commitment during his administration to only import grains when the national production was completely exhausted. He claimed that the Ministry of Agriculture was provided with the results of a tender, which enabled them to invest in the field.

In addition to discussing agriculture, Medina also urged those present to vote for Abel Martínez, the PLD presidential candidate. He called on PLD members and the Dominican people to support the party’s candidates and take to the streets in order to regain governance of the country.

Medina concluded by reaffirming that the PLD is a party that serves the people, and its history cannot be erased. Overall, the former president’s speech highlighted the need to prioritize agricultural development and the importance of the upcoming elections.