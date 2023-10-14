Home » Former President of Salvadoran Development Bank Faces Charges of Arbitrary Acts and Improper Bribery
Former President of Salvadoran Development Bank Faces Charges of Arbitrary Acts and Improper Bribery

Former President of the Salvadoran Development Bank of El Salvador (Bandesal), Juan Pablo Durán Escobar, has been sent to the Isidro Menéndez Judicial Center in San Salvador to face allegations of arbitrary acts and improper bribery. The ex-official was taken to the Second Court of Peace of San Salvador, where he declined to provide any statements, stating that he was still unaware of the accusations against him.

Durán’s arrest took place on September 30 at the San Óscar Romero international airport upon his return from an overseas trip. President Nayib Bukele revealed that Durán had been dismissed from his position in Bandesal in March 2022 following an internal investigation.

According to the authorities, Durán is accused of committing arbitrary acts and engaging in improper bribery, which have adversely affected public administration. The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of El Salvador presented a tax demand against Durán, providing the evidence collected thus far to the Second Court of Peace.

The situation continues to develop, and more details are expected to emerge as the legal process progresses.

