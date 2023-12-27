Former president of the EU Commission Jacques Delors has died

Listen to the audio version of the article

The former president of the European Commission Jacques Delors, a French politician and economist, has died at the age of 98. His daughter Martine Aubry made this known to AFP. “He died this morning (today, ed.) in his house in Paris, in his sleep,” added the socialist mayor of Lille. Delors was considered among the fathers of the single market and the euro, still evolving in the almost 10 years he spent at the top of what would become the European Commission.

From the Bank of France to the Commission

Delors was born in Paris in 1925. After various positions in France, starting with those in the National Bank, he became involved in the international relations of the Socialist Party and landed a career in the nascent European institutions.

Former Minister of Economy under Francois Mitterrand from 1981 to 1984, Jacques Delors dashed the hopes of the left by refusing to run in the 1995 presidential elections, when he was favored in the polls, with a spectacular resignation on television in front of 13 million viewers.

“I have no regrets”, but “I’m not saying I was right”, he declared to Le Point in 2021. From Brussels, where he remained at the helm of the Commission from 1985 to 1995, Jacques Delors outlined the contours of contemporary Europe: the creation of the single market, the signing of the Schengen agreements, the Single European Act, the launch of the Erasmus student exchange programme, the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy and the launch of the Economic and Monetary Union which will lead to the creation of the euro .

In March 2020, he called on EU heads of state and government to show more solidarity at a time when they were discussing a common response to the Covid-19 pandemic. With his think tanks, the “Club temoin” and “Notre Europe” (later to become “Institut Jacques-Delors”, with offices in Paris, Brussels and Berlin), he supported the strengthening of European federalism to the bitter end, calling for greater “ audacity” in times of Brexit and attacks by “populists of all stripes”.

