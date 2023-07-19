Former President Trump Facing Criminal Investigation for Role in Capitol Attack

Former U.S. President Donald Trump Faces Criminal Investigation for Role in Capitol Attack

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is currently under investigation for his involvement in the January 6 Congressional attack. Trump revealed that he received a letter from U.S. independent prosecutor Jack Smith, who informed him that relevant departments have launched a criminal investigation into his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Trump took to his personal social media platform, “Truth Social,” to express his frustration. He referred to Jack Smith as “Deranged Jack Smith,” criticizing him as the prosecutor of President Joe Biden’s Justice Department. Trump claimed that Smith sent him another letter on Sunday, giving him only four days to respond to a grand jury report concerning the Capitol assault. Trump interpreted this as an impending arrest and indictment.

This is not the first time that the former president has faced charges in a Justice Department investigation overseen by Jack Smith. Earlier this year, Trump was accused by Smith of mishandling classified documents. Trump’s legal team has received the letter from Smith, and sources suggest that another indictment may be imminent. However, the specific charges Trump may face are still unclear.

The investigation into Trump’s involvement in the Capitol attack has been ongoing for about a year. Since November, witnesses have appeared before a federal grand jury in Washington, answering questions from the Justice Department special counsel. Testimony has focused on attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Witnesses have also been questioned about the creation of “fake voter lists” and Trump’s behavior leading up to the attack.

Last month, Trump was already indicted on 37 criminal charges related to mishandling classified documents. Prosecutors alleged that he refused to return numerous documents containing sensitive information, including U.S. nuclear secrets and defense capabilities. Trump pleaded not guilty to these charges. Additionally, he pleaded not guilty to 34 other charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney, including hush money payments to a pornographic actress and falsification of business records.

As the investigation progresses, it remains to be seen how the former president will respond to the criminal investigation into his role in the Congressional attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

