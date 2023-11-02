Home » Former Presidential Advisor Arrested on Charges of Being a “Double Agent” Faces Special Hearing
Former Presidential Advisor Arrested on Charges of Being a "Double Agent" Faces Special Hearing

Former Presidential Advisor Arrested on Charges of Being a “Double Agent” Faces Special Hearing

Former Presidential Advisor Alejandro Muyshondt, who was arrested on August 9 on charges of being a “double agent,” was scheduled to undergo a special hearing on Wednesday. The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic released a video on its official Twitter account, showing Muyshondt in handcuffs and holding a newspaper while receiving a judicial notification.

Muyshondt, who previously served as the security advisor to President Nayib Bukele, was arrested based on allegations of leaking information to former President Mauricio Funes. President Bukele himself had announced Muyshondt’s arrest and referred to him as a “double agent.”

The Public Ministry published a statement indicating that the special hearing, ordered by the Sixth Court against Organized Crime, would take place on Wednesday. The video shows a tax employee informing Muyshondt about the hearing and the purpose of discussing the measures, including the provisional detention, that he is currently subjected to.

As of 6:00 pm on Wednesday, the Prosecutor’s Office had not provided further details about the outcome of the hearing. In the days leading up to the hearing, Muyshondt’s mother, Patricia Álvarez, had appealed to the government for information about his health and well-being.

In mid-October, Muyshondt was hospitalized following a stroke that had left him unable to speak or move. However, sources from the Ministry of Health and Penal Centers later confirmed that he had shown improvement and regained his speech.

The developments surrounding Muyshondt’s case have garnered significant attention in El Salvador, and the outcome of the special hearing is awaited eagerly.

