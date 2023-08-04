Former Provisional President of Haiti, Boniface Alexandre, Passes Away at 87

Port-au-Prince, Haiti – Boniface Alexandre, the former provisional president of Haiti, has died at the age of 87. He passed away on Friday at his private residence in Port-au-Prince after battling an illness for several years.

Alexandre served as the president of Haiti from February 29, 2004, to May 14, 2006, following the forced departure of President Jean Bertrand Aristide amidst violent demonstrations across the country. During his tenure, Alexandre played a crucial role in stabilizing the nation and steering it towards progress.

The late president was not only known for his political contributions but also for his expertise in the field of law. A highly respected lawyer, Alexandre gained prominence within the Haitian legal community for his exemplary skills and vast experience.

Upon hearing the news of Alexandre’s passing, Prime Minister Ariel Henry expressed his deep sorrow on social media. In a heartfelt message, Henry praised the former president’s commitment to serving the State and his exceptional legal knowledge. He described Alexandre as a man of integrity, great morality, and someone who upheld the values of the Republic.

“Boniface Alexandre’s death saddens me deeply. The nation has lost a remarkable public servant, a brilliant lawyer, an eminent professor of civil law and civil procedure,” shared Prime Minister Henry. “With unwavering dedication and humility, he dedicated a significant portion of his life to ensuring justice and fairness for the people of Haiti.”

Henry also extended his condolences to Alexandre’s family, loved ones, and former colleagues who were deeply affected by this loss. He assured them that the entire Haitian people and his government stood in solidarity with them during this difficult time.

As the news of Boniface Alexandre’s passing spreads across the nation, Haitians mourn the loss of a respected leader and remember his significant contributions to the country’s welfare. Alexandre’s legacy as a dedicated public servant and esteemed legal professional will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations in Haiti.

