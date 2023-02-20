Access the article and all the contents of the site
Nine precautionary measures (three of which in prison) at the center of the second step of the investigation into the Sma Campania. Corruption in relation to contracts followed by the Region and the Municipality, a former regional councilor under investigation.
This is the story followed by Finance, at the end of the investigative work of prosecutors Fulco and Woodcock, in a story that two years ago saw the repentance of a former entrepreneur engaged in the toxic sludge disposal sector. Let’s talk about Abbate, who referred to the role of some subjects within the administrative machine to rig the tenders.
