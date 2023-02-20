Home World former regional councilor under investigation for corruption
World

former regional councilor under investigation for corruption

by admin
former regional councilor under investigation for corruption

Nine precautionary measures (three of which in prison) at the center of the second step of the investigations into Sma Campania. Corruption in relation to contracts followed by the Region and the Municipality, a…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

FLASH OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

4,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

FLASH OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

4,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmattino.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • All thematic newsletters
  • Insights and live updates
  • Exclusive direct

Nine precautionary measures (three of which in prison) at the center of the second step of the investigation into the Sma Campania. Corruption in relation to contracts followed by the Region and the Municipality, a former regional councilor under investigation.

This is the story followed by Finance, at the end of the investigative work of prosecutors Fulco and Woodcock, in a story that two years ago saw the repentance of a former entrepreneur engaged in the toxic sludge disposal sector. Let’s talk about Abbate, who referred to the role of some subjects within the administrative machine to rig the tenders.

Read the full article
on Il Mattino

See also  The toll of the attack on Capitol Hill worsens, 4 victims

You may also like

How to take backlit photos. – The world...

at least 19 dead- Corriere TV

Olor “Esperantza” (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro

Veto vs. Abstention: Biden’s choices in Security Council...

Meloni will meet Zelensky in Kiev

Saudi Arabia, bin Salman rules with the gallows:...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: Russian attacks repelled in...

France, other judicial troubles for the actor Pierre...

Dalli, EU Commissioner for Equality: “European peace passes...

Macaroni skewers | Magazine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy