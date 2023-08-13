Former Running Mate of Slain Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Speaks Out: A Critical Moment for Democracy in Ecuador

Former running mate of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, Andrea González Náder, has spoken out in an exclusive interview with CNN, describing Villavicencio’s death as an “unsettling moment” for the region and for democracy. González Náder, who has now been designated as the presidential candidate for Ecuador’s Movimiento Construye party, was chosen following the assassination of Villavicencio. The announcement was made by the Construye Movement, stating that González Náder was “the person chosen by Fernando Villavicencio and by the Construye Movement to replace the President in his absence.” The party also mentioned that the name of the vice-presidential candidate will be announced in the coming hours, with the selection expected to be someone who has shared the struggles of the late Villavicencio. Ecuador’s early elections are scheduled to take place on August 20.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

