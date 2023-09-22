Former Santa Tecla Mayor Faces Accusations of Illicit Enrichment: Supreme Court Determines $862,854.69 in Assets

Former mayor of the ARENA party in Santa Tecla, La Libertad, José Roberto d’Aubuisson Munguía, is facing accusations of illicit enrichment amounting to a staggering $862,854.69, as confirmed by the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) on September 14. The CSJ made this determination after investigating d’Aubuisson’s activities during his tenure as deputy owner of the Legislative Assembly with the Arena party from May 1, 2012, to April 30, 2015, and as mayor of Santa Tecla from May 1, 2015, to April 30, 2021, totaling a decade as a public official.

A preliminary report from the Probity Section also revealed 83 irregularities related to d’Aubuisson’s financial affairs. Further investigations by the same office have discovered discrepancies in the bank accounts, debt payments, and vehicle purchases of d’Aubuisson and his family. These discrepancies total an astonishing $2,170,168.59, as of October 24, 2022.

The accusations against d’Aubuisson highlight the issue of corruption within the political arena and the importance of holding public officials accountable for their actions. The illicit enrichment allegations shed light on potential misconduct and abuse of power during his ten-year tenure as a public servant.

The CSJ’s determination and ongoing investigations serve to emphasize the commitment of the judicial system to eradicate corruption and maintain transparency in public affairs. As this case unfolds, the public will keenly observe the legal proceedings and await justice to be served.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

