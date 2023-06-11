Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested for handling her party’s funds

Former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon she was arrested by Police Scotland as part of an investigation into the handling of Scottish National Party (SNP) funds.

The investigation had been launched in 2021 and concerns 600 thousand pounds (about 700 thousand euros) that the party had collected in 2017 among its supporters to organize a campaign for a new referendum on the country’s independence, after the failed one in 2014. From the investigations it emerged that the party had spent only £57,000 on that purpose, and that the rest of the money raised was not in the party’s coffers.

In keeping with British protocol, Sturgeon’s name is not mentioned in the Police Scotland memo. It reads that “a 52-year-old woman” has been “arrested as a suspect in connection with ongoing investigations into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”. BBC and several other newspapers have identified the arrested person as Sturgeon.

Update on investigation into Scottish National Party funding and finances.

Sturgeon had surprisingly resigned as prime minister and party leader in early 2023, saying she no longer had the energy to continue doing her job. Shortly thereafter her husband Peter Murrell, up to that time president of the SNP, was arrested and accused of embezzling the funds, with which he appears to have bought, among other things, a motorhome for her mother, her mother-in-law Sturgeon. Murrell denied all allegations, while Sturgeon said he never knew anything about her husband’s alleged trafficking. Police Scotland also arrested party treasurer Colin Beattie on 18 April as part of their investigation into Sturgeon’s husband.

The Scottish National Party has dominated Scottish politics for about fifteen years, during which it managed both to hold a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom, in 2014, and to manage the political consequences of the No victory in that referendum, managing to remain the question of independence at the center of the political debate. Much of the credit goes to Nicola Sturgeon.

Sturgeon’s resignation came so unexpectedly that the SNP was not at all ready to replace her. In March, the long internal primaries were won by Humza Yousaf with just 51.1 percent, a few thousand votes more than her opponent Kate Forbes. Yousaf was considered the candidate for continuity with Sturgeon’s faction, Forbes was the expression of a younger generation (she is 33 years old) but also more conservative with respect to some issues, including abortion and civil rights.