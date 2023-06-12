Former Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested: she is accused of financial crimes

Former Scottish premier Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police investigating allegations of financial crimes by the Scottish National Party (SNP). The Guardian reports it. Sturgeon, who resigned as prime minister and SNP leader in early April, is the third person to be arrested as part of Operation Branchform, Police Scotland’s investigation into allegations that more than £600,000 in donations for an independence campaign they were distracted from the coffers of the party.

The husband of former prime minister Peter Murrell, former administrator of the SNP, had already been arrested two months ago, interrogated for 12 hours and then released without charge. Former party treasurer and Scottish MP Colin Beattie was also arrested and questioned and then released later that April. Sturgeon is therefore the third person arrested as part of the Branchform operation.

Following Murrell’s brief arrest, police had searched the couple’s home and garden in Uddingston, near Glasgow, as well as the Party headquarters, removing boxes of documents and computers. The police statement, which did not give Sturgeon’s name, said the arrested woman was in custody and being questioned by Police Scotland detectives, and that “a report will be sent to the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service”. Recommending “caution” in comments on the matter on social media, given that “the investigation is ongoing”, the police add that they cannot provide further details.