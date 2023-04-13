The move of the contestant in the “The Weakest Link” quiz, in which Vladimir Krnač was tactically kicked out, continues to be commented on.

Quiz “The Weakest Link” in which there are contestants with weaker knowledge tactically removed from the game Vladimir Krnač (57) who had 22 correct answers and none incorrect, raised a great storm among the citizens. The situation in the quiz reminded many of today’s way of life and the lost moral compass for the sake of achieving goals. And while many are wondering if the point of this quiz is for the weaker and the one with less knowledge to win, Bane Raičević, the former screenwriter of this quiz, while it was broadcast on BKTV, also spoke.

“The point of the quiz is to use tactics and common knowledge to reach the finals, where in a direct clash it is decided who wins and takes home the money. Karika is not a knowledge quiz. Karika is a show. Competitors fight three fights. They answer. They bank at the best moment. They throw out the contestants, bad at the beginning, good at the end,” he said on Twitter, after which he entered into a verbal duel with numerous Twitter users, Raičević continued:

“I am reading your comments here about morality, and fair play, and that something is not fair. I can’t write to everyone anymore, and I have written enough. Here it is. I am glad that we are a highly moral nation with a sense of fairness. How are we this moral now where we are?

Guys, pull yourself together. Karika is a knowledge and strategy quiz.

You are looking for a metaphor for Serbia in a quiz that is played that way all over the world. Karika’s success is based on contestants knocking each other out. It’s that quiz, elimination. It’s a nice thing that Vladimir goes to Egypt, he showed knowledge, but it’s not a nice thing to call these two crooks because they played the right way.

The biggest problem is that you all now marked two people who came and played the game according to the rules of the game, and whether it is fair is not the question, because the WEAKEST LINK IS A QUIZ WITH ITS RULES where people go to win and you the winner now you are ruining life.

This was followed by numerous comments from “triggered” viewers, who were disappointed by the outcome of the quiz:

“Just because it’s according to the rules doesn’t mean it’s right. It’s not moral to throw out the best, no matter how much it’s according to the rules. We’re sick of more negative selection, even if it’s just fun. And the quiz is still a game of knowledge, not a game of strategy “,

“Then the name of the quiz should be changed, not the weakest, but the one who sets it up”

“How can you say that they played “the right way”, who are you to decide the right way? They had a choice, if I had met a competitor like Vladimir I would have had an additional motive to face him in the final round. Money is not everything in life…”

“Two bad guys killed ‘Miloš’…..if that is the point of the weakest link, then he should be extinguished”

