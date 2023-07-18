Home » Former Sea Watch 3 commander Carola Rackete has announced she will run in the European elections with the German left-wing party Die Linke
Former Sea Watch 3 commander Carola Rackete has announced she will run in the European elections with the German left-wing party Die Linke

Former Sea Watch 3 commander Carola Rackete has announced she will run in the European elections with the German left-wing party Die Linke

Carola Rackete, former commander of the NGO Sea Watch ship Sea Watch 3, announced on Monday that she will run as a candidate in the 2024 European elections with the German left-wing party Die Linke (“The Left”). You rackete explained that you want to start a political career to connect a parliament that makes important decisions on issues such as the environment and migration and the social movements of which you have been a part of for years, which have always dealt with these issues. “I realized how much we still lack the support of a strong left in parliaments,” Rackete said. The European elections will be held between 6 and 9 June next year.

Rackete is 35 years old and became quite well known in Italy in 2019, when as commander of Sea Watch 3 he brought the ship to the port of Lampedusa and disembarked the 40 migrants who had been on board for more than two weeks, disobeying the orders of the Italian authorities . She was initially arrested, but her arrest was not then validated by the judge for the preliminary investigations of Agrigento.

Around her figure, the then Interior Minister Matteo Salvini built a very hostile media campaign, with even heavy public statements, which led Rackete herself to sue Salvini for defamation. A little over two weeks ago the Senate denied the authorization to try Salvini for the accusations made against him by Rackete.

