Former senior U.S. official: The 21-year-old suspect in the “Leak Gate” cannot act alone, he is just a scapegoat – yqqlm

Former senior U.S. official: The 21-year-old suspect in the “Leak Gate” cannot act alone, he is just a scapegoat

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-16 19:56

Haiwai.com, April 16. On April 13, local time, the FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a suspect in the leak of military documents from the US Department of Defense. According to a report by the “New York Post” on the 15th, a former senior US official said that Teixeira could not act alone, and that the young man was just a scapegoat in the “Leak Gate” incident.

Cash Patel, who served on the White House National Security Council during the Trump administration, said it was “impossibly impossible” for a low-level Air National Guard information technology specialist like Teixeira to have access to the leaked highly sensitive information. U.S. intelligence, “(The leaked content) is a very sensitive thing, and 99% of people with top secret/sensitive information permissions cannot have access to this information.”

Patel said he did not believe Teixeira acted alone and believed the young man must have been working with others in the U.S. Department of Defense or the intelligence community. He also said that the way the confidential documents were leaked this time was a “methodical and illegal way of leaking classified information,” and that Teixeira was just a scapegoat in this broader intelligence leak.

A batch of confidential Pentagon documents of the US Department of Defense have been circulated on social media a few days ago. The documents involve various intelligences such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and contain content suspected of being monitored by US intelligence agencies at high levels of the South Korean government. The suspect Teixeira appeared in court in the US District Court in Boston on the 14th. He was charged under the U.S. Espionage Act with the unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and the unauthorized deletion of classified information and national defense material. Teixeira could face up to 15 years in prison for the two charges.