Former South African president Jacob Zuma will not return to prison due to overcrowding

Jacob Zuma, former president of South Africa in office from 2009 to 2018, will be able to stay out of prison due to an overcrowding problem in the national prison system. The decision affects not only Zuma but also about 9,000 other inmates considered non-dangerous.

In June 2021 Zuma was convicted by the South African Constitutional Court for failing to appear at the hearings of a trial against him for corruption, and surrendered to the police shortly thereafter. At the beginning of September he was released from prison on probation for health reasons, but the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the grant illegitimate and established that Zuma – who is now 81 years old – should return to prison: the decision regarding his actual return was expected for this week.

The corruption case against Zuma concerns the South African government’s purchase of a shipment of weapons from the French company Thales in 1999, when Zuma was vice president. Zuma is still dearly loved by a chunk of South Africa, and the trial has been described as politically motivated by his allies: Violent protests had erupted in South Africa following his arrest.

