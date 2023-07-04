Home » Former squad, Lores Varela leaves the Citadel: Avellino one step away
According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, almost everything has been done for the transfer that would bring the former Rosanero footballer Lores Varela from Cittadella to Avellino. The attacking winger would thus find another former Rosanero or director Giorgio Perinetti who insisted so much on this transfer. The article Former squad, Lores Varela leaves the Citadel: Avellino one step away seems to be the first on Ilovepalermocalcio.

