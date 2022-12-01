(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Former U.S. President Clinton was infected with the new crown, and Japan ranks first in the world in the number of new cases for four consecutive weeks

China News Agency, Beijing, December 1. Comprehensive news: According to data from the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 17:17 Central European Time on November 30, there were 639,132,486 confirmed cases of new crowns worldwide and 6,614,082 deaths.

Americas: Former U.S. President Clinton infected with the new crown

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 16:20 on November 30, Eastern Time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States exceeded 98.75 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 1.08 million.

Former U.S. President Clinton posted on social media on November 30 local time that he had tested positive for the new crown virus.

Clinton said that he has been vaccinated with the new crown vaccine and booster shots, and his symptoms are currently mild, and he “keeps busy at home.” He emphasized that his mild symptoms benefited from the vaccination against the new crown, and called on “everyone to get vaccinated, especially in winter.”

The latest weekly report on the new crown epidemic released by the World Health Organization shows that in the week from November 21 to 27, from a regional perspective, the new crown epidemic in South America and North America was the most severe. The number of new confirmed cases increased by 19% compared with the previous week, and the number of new deaths Cases are up 21% from the previous week.

Asia: Japan leads the world in the number of new cases for four consecutive weeks

Japan’s Kyodo News reported on December 1 that the latest data released by the World Health Organization showed that in the week from November 21 to 27, Japan had 698,772 new confirmed cases of new crowns, an increase of 18% from the previous week. The country with the largest number of newly confirmed cases of new crown in the world.

WHO data also show that during the week from November 21 to 27, South Korea had the second largest number of newly confirmed cases of new crown in the world, followed by the United States. The United States has the largest number of new crown deaths in the world with 2,611, followed by Japan with about 1,000.

On December 1, South Korea’s Central Anti-epidemic Countermeasure Headquarters reported that as of 0:00 on the same day, South Korea had newly confirmed 57,079 new cases of new crown within 24 hours, and the number of new confirmed cases in a single day was 10,366 less than the previous day. .

Europe: French Prime Minister urges more protection, vaccination against new crown

On November 29 local time, French Prime Minister Borne said that last week, there were about 40,000 new confirmed cases of new crowns in France every day, new hospital admissions increased by about 10%, and 400 new deaths. arrival.

Borne said that the new crown epidemic and the recent bronchitis and influenza epidemics have doubled the pressure on French hospitals. “The new round of epidemics reminds people that the new crown virus has never disappeared, and the epidemic will strike again and cause death.”

Borne called on the French people to follow protective measures and wear masks in crowded places or when in contact with vulnerable people. She urged people to get vaccinated against the new crown as soon as possible to reduce the pressure on the medical system.

The Russian Epidemic Prevention Headquarters reported on November 30 local time that in the past 24 hours, Russia had newly confirmed 6,088 new cases of the new crown, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 21.59 million. (Finish)

