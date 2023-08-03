Home » Former U.S. President Trump Criminally Charged for Attempt to Overturn 2020 Election Results
Former U.S. President Trump Criminally Charged for Attempt to Overturn 2020 Election Results

August 1, 2022

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been criminally charged for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to an investigation by the special prosecutor of the Department of Justice.

As part of the investigation led by U.S. Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, Trump has been charged with four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States government, conspiracy to obstruct official process, obstructing and attempting to obstruct official process, and conspiracy to violate the rights of others.

The 45-page indictment states that Trump was determined to remain in power despite his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. He spread rumors for more than two months after the election, claiming fraud in the election that could change the result, and used illegal means to interfere with the ballot count in an attempt to overturn the election result. The indictment also mentions six unnamed co-conspirators, including four lawyers, a U.S. Department of Justice official, and a political adviser.

According to Bloomberg’s analysis, charges by Jack Smith’s office can lead to up to 20 years in prison. However, Trump’s lack of a relevant criminal record could result in a lesser sentence if he is convicted. Special Counsel Jack Smith has stated that the special counsel’s office will seek a speedy trial.

Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, dismissed the new allegations as “pure political manipulation” and claimed it was an attempt to “change the rules of the game.” Earlier in the day, Trump predicted on his social media platform that charges would be filed against him, accusing the prosecution of “improper conduct.”

This marks the third criminal charge against Trump, following previous cases related to “hush money” and “improper handling of classified documents.” Trump has maintained his innocence in all cases. He is expected to appear in court in Washington on August 3.

The latest criminal charge against Trump has further intensified partisan disputes between the Democratic and Republican parties. The deepening partisanship reflects the political polarization and social division in the United States.

Democrats have emphasized that the prosecution of Trump is being conducted within the bounds of the law. Michigan Secretary of State Joslyn Benson stated that the charges were based on a thorough investigation and constitute historic charges. Democratic Congressman Benny Thompson emphasized that no current or former president is above the law.

Trump and the Republicans, however, view the Democrats’ approach as an attempt to weaponize the judiciary and damage his reputation. Republican Congressman Marjorie Green accused Special Counsel Jack Smith of abusing his power and called the charges against Trump “political persecution.” Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, claimed that his client was being targeted by his political opponents who control the Justice Department.

Reuters and other media outlets have noted that Trump has turned the accusations into a campaign strategy, portraying himself as a victim and mobilizing support. Opinion polls show that Trump’s approval rating has actually risen despite the lawsuits. A recent joint poll by The New York Times and Sienna College shows Trump leading the Republican Party by a significant margin.

In addition, Trump’s campaign fundraising has surged following the previous two charges. Analysts predict that regardless of the outcome of the accusations against Trump, it will further exacerbate political polarization and social division in the United States.

Former Democratic Congressman Tulsi Gabbard warns that this situation may become more frequent, with each political party using law enforcement and the Department of Justice to target their opponents.

