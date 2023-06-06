Former U.S. Vice President Pence Submits Papers to Run for President- Shangbao Indonesia

[China News Agency]Former US Vice President Pence submitted a document to the Federal Election Commission on the 5th to participate in the 2024 US presidential election.

Pence, who served as the vice president of the United States during the Trump administration, will become former President Trump’s opponent in the Republican primary election for the presidential election.

According to US media reports, Pence will hold an event in Iowa on June 7 to officially announce his participation in the presidential election. It was also Pence’s 64th birthday.

Born in Indiana in 1959, Pence has served as a congressman from Indiana, governor of Indiana and vice president of the United States since 2001.

During his tenure as vice president, Pence had been a “loyal supporter” of Trump before the riots on Capitol Hill. On January 6, 2021, during the counting of electoral votes in the presidential election in Congress, Pence was criticized by Trump because he did not change the results of the election as requested by Trump.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Pence said that “the American people want to return to the policies of the Trump Pence administration, but at the same time hope that the leaders can reflect the character of the American people.” Pence also said he thought he was the “better choice.”

According to statistics, in the history of the United States, only 6 candidates who have served as vice president have successfully been elected president in the general election, including the current US President Biden.

At present, various polls show that Trump’s support rate maintains the lead among the Republican presidential candidates, and Florida Governor DeSantis ranks second. In addition, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Senator Scott, former Arkansas Governor Hutchinson and other Republicans have also announced their participation in the presidential election.