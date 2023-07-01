Former Udinese – Pablo Marì leaves Arsenal / Official signing with Monza

The footballer officially leaves Arsenal and has now already reached an agreement with his new team. Here are all the details of the deal

Pablo Marihe is no longer an Arsenal footballer. It was the London club that announced it on its social channels. In addition to the end of the relationship, good luck was wished to a talent who is doing and has done very well in Italy. The Monza rescue has taken place he decided to redeem it and consequently after a year’s loan, the experience of the Spanish centre-back will continue in Italy. We are talking about a very interesting deal which certainly makes an ever-growing team like the one from Brianza even stronger. Pablohe should sign a contract that will bind him to the red and white club for at least a couple of seasons. We’ll see if he will continue to maintain the stratospheric rhythms he had with Udinese in the last championship and with Monza throughout the last season. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest releases. Lazar Samardzic prepares to say goodbye

July 1 – 09:04

