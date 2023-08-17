Former Ukrainian Prisoners of War Describe Torture in Russian Prisons

Former Ukrainian prisoners of war have come forward with horrifying accounts of torture they endured while being held in Russian prisons. According to the BBC, these ex-detainees, who were released in prisoner exchanges, have alleged physical and psychological abuse by Russian officers and guards at the Number Two Preventive Detention Center in Taganrog, southwestern Russia. They claim that they were subjected to beatings, electric shocks, and various forms of ill-treatment in violation of international humanitarian law.

The captives, who have not received adequate medical assistance, detailed the extreme violence they experienced at the hands of their captors. One former prisoner, Artem Seredniak, who was a sniper squad leader in the Azov Regiment, recounted being repeatedly beaten with a wooden chair until it broke apart. He was also forced to sing the “Azov anthem,” and when he couldn’t, he recited a Ukrainian prayer instead. Seredniak stated that he was beaten further and left on the ground, while his attackers continued to strike him.

The allegations of abuse include beatings to both men and women, targeting vital organs such as the kidneys and chest. Russian guards reportedly threatened and intimidated the detainees, leading some of them to make false confessions that were used as evidence against them in trials. The BBC investigation further revealed that the prisoners did not receive adequate medical assistance, and there have been cases of deaths reported.

In addition to physical abuse, prisoners were targeted based on their tattoos. Having nationalist tattoos, such as the Ukrainian flag or the golden trident, made inmates prime targets for assaults. These accounts provide further evidence of the hostility towards Ukrainians in Russian prisons.

The prisoners also suffered from constant malnourishment, as they claimed to be denied proper food and were restricted from going outside. Women detainees reported being forced to undress, while guards made derogatory comments about their bodies.

Although the BBC has not independently verified the prisoners’ claims, details of their accounts have been shared with human rights groups for further investigation. It is worth noting that Russia has not allowed any external body, including the United Nations or the International Committee of the Red Cross, to visit the detention center in question.

The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to respond to the allegations made by the former Ukrainian prisoners. As per human rights groups, more than 2,500 Ukrainians have been released since the conflict began, but an estimated 10,000 individuals remain in Russian custody.

The plight of Ukrainian prisoners of war underscores the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia and highlights the urgent need for international attention and intervention to address the alleged human rights abuses taking place in Russian prisons.

