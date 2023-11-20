Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at 96 After Lifetime of Dedication to Mental Health Causes

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter Passes Away at 96

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of President Jimmy Carter, has passed away at the age of 96. President Carter called her “an extension of myself,” praising his wife for her prominent role in his administration. The Carter Center, a nonprofit organization founded by the couple, stated that Rosalynn Carter worked tirelessly to promote mental health causes throughout her life.

According to Reuters, Rosalynn Carter had been receiving hospice care at her home in Plains, Georgia in recent days before her passing. She passed away surrounded by family.

President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, served as president from 1977 to 1981. He and his wife are the longest married presidential couple in the United States, having been married in 1946 when he was 21 and she was 18. Rosalynn Carter played an important role throughout their years together, including for the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity.

Rosalynn Carter’s family revealed in May that she had dementia but continued to live at home. President Carter, 99, is currently receiving hospice care after deciding in February to refuse additional medical intervention.

The former president said in a statement, “Rosalynn has been my equal partner in everything I accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn is still alive, I know there are people who love me and support me.”

Considered modest and quiet before arriving in Washington in 1977, Rosalynn Carter developed into an eloquent speaker and activist. Her enduring passion for treating the mentally ill extends far beyond her years in the White House.

The Carter Center stated that she is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Rosalynn Carter’s impact on mental health awareness and advocacy, as well as her humanitarian efforts, will be remembered and cherished as her legacy.

