Former US President Donald Trump says he is being investigated for the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was informed by Jack Smith, the special counsel of the Justice Department who is handling the investigation of him, that he is being investigated for the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Congress. The assault was carried out by his supporters to stop the process of certifying the presidential election won by Joe Biden.

Trump made his announcement on Truth Social, the social network he founded: he said he had received a letter in which Smith gave him four days to report to the grand jury, a type of jury envisaged in Anglo-Saxon law and called to determine whether the evidence gathered is sufficient to initiate a criminal trial against someone.

Trump did not attach any photographic documentation to the announcement, and Smith hasn’t commented on it yet. If confirmed, a formal indictment of Trump for the assault on Congress could be imminent, a hypothesis which it has been discussed for some time and which would be added to the legal proceedings against him already underway: the one for the confidential documents found in his villa and the one for the illicit payment to the porn film actress Stormy Daniels.

