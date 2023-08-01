Former US President Trump Believes He Will Face Criminal Prosecution in Election Investigation

Title: Former US President Trump Expects Criminal Prosecution as Election Investigation Concludes

Subtitle: Trump Claims Capitol Riot Investigation Interferes with Upcoming Presidential Election

August 1st – In a recent report by Bloomberg, former US President Donald Trump expressed his anticipation of facing criminal prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation into his alleged involvement in overturning the results of the 2020 US election. Trump voiced his concerns on social media, criticizing the special prosecutor’s office and accusing them of being “highly partisan.”

Trump’s remarks come as he solidifies his lead in the polls for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. He believes that the Capitol riot investigation is an attempt to interfere with the upcoming election and has used this platform to voice his protests.

In the previous month, Trump disclosed that he had received a letter from the US Department of Justice, requesting his appearance before a grand jury. The letter hinted at the possibility of criminal charges against him. The grand jury convenes twice a week, with the next meeting scheduled for August 1st, where an indictment is expected to be presented.

Additionally, Georgia prosecutors are expected to make a decision on potential criminal charges against Trump this week. For over two years, Trump and his allies have been the subject of an investigation by Fulton County prosecutors in Georgia regarding allegations of overturning the 2020 US election results.

As developments unfold, the former president continues to face legal scrutiny on multiple fronts. With investigations progressing and potential criminal charges looming, Trump’s future in politics remains uncertain.