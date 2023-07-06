Former Venezuelan Ambassador Armando Benedetti Faces Salary Suspension and Controversy

Former Venezuelan Ambassador Armando Benedetti has announced on social media that he is currently in Madrid, Spain attending his son’s graduation ceremony, and will return to Venezuela next week. In addition, Benedetti claimed that he only received 25% of his salary for the month of June because he had requested it. However, the Foreign Ministry recently revealed that they suspended payment for 15 days as Benedetti was absent from his post without providing a proper explanation.

The Ministry had asked Benedetti to clarify his absence from the embassy from May 22 to June 1 and from June 7 to the present date. While Benedetti claimed that he had been in Colombia at the request of the President and for official meetings, it was later discovered that he had traveled to the United States without authorization from the Foreign Ministry. The Ministry also disregarded his justification for the trip to Istanbul, Turkey, which included attending a sports event and claiming threats against himself and his family.

Benedetti has now stated that he will not receive a salary for the days he remains in office in July, as his resignation will take effect on July 19. He also mentioned that he had requested unpaid leave, which has been denied by the Ministry. However, the Ministry has denied receiving any request for unpaid leave from Benedetti since June 14, and could not find any record of such a request in their various departments.

As of now, Benedetti remains in Madrid, and it is unclear how the situation will unfold upon his return to Venezuela next week.