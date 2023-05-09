Formovie Cinema 3 Ultra Short Throw 4K Mono Laser DLP

FORMOVIE will launch in China on May 8, 2023, the successor to Cinema 2 (tested on this blog). We still know very little about this new laser model which uses the shell of its predecessor but which benefits from an increase in its light output (400 nits announced by the manufacturer). The laser used remains on a base ALPD guarantee of an excellent native contrast.

It will retain video processing with frame interpolation (MEMC) and we can already count on other improvements. It will obviously be a DLP projector with XPR processing for 4K HDR emulation.

I will add to this article as new information becomes available.

Update of May 9, 2023:

Here is a small image that lists the main improvements made to the Fengmi Formovie Cinema 3 compared to the Cinema 2. I mainly note, in addition to the gain in brightness, the support for HDR10+ dynamic metadata. This is good news and it is probably due to the new MT9669 processor.

Input lag is announced at 40 ms. I measured it at 75 ms on Cinema 2.

Differences Fengmi Formovia C2 and C3

The Formovie Cinema 3 should be available at the end of May/beginning of June 2023. I don’t have its price yet.