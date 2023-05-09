Home » Formovie Cinema 3 Ultra Short Throw 4K Mono Laser DLP
World

Formovie Cinema 3 Ultra Short Throw 4K Mono Laser DLP

by admin
Formovie Cinema 3 Ultra Short Throw 4K Mono Laser DLP

Formovie Cinema 3 Ultra Short Throw 4K Mono Laser DLP

FORMOVIE will launch in China on May 8, 2023, the successor to Cinema 2 (tested on this blog). We still know very little about this new laser model which uses the shell of its predecessor but which benefits from an increase in its light output (400 nits announced by the manufacturer). The laser used remains on a base ALPD guarantee of an excellent native contrast.

It will retain video processing with frame interpolation (MEMC) and we can already count on other improvements. It will obviously be a DLP projector with XPR processing for 4K HDR emulation.

I will add to this article as new information becomes available.

Update of May 9, 2023:

Here is a small image that lists the main improvements made to the Fengmi Formovie Cinema 3 compared to the Cinema 2. I mainly note, in addition to the gain in brightness, the support for HDR10+ dynamic metadata. This is good news and it is probably due to the new MT9669 processor.

Input lag is announced at 40 ms. I measured it at 75 ms on Cinema 2.

Differences Fengmi Formovia C2 and C3

The Formovie Cinema 3 should be available at the end of May/beginning of June 2023. I don’t have its price yet.

See also  At least 60 dead in Congo (Kinshasa) train derailment - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

The latest battle situation: The headquarters of the...

Meloni, today the discussion on the reforms with...

Dodik at the commemoration of the Day of...

ESRB reveals new details on game, sexual relations...

Torremaggiore, “Jessica found herself at the wrong time”,...

Chris Paul does not play the fifth game...

Seeds of Change – World and Mission

Work, Club Med selects staff for the summer...

Udinese Market – Will Beto still play in...

News Udinese – Surprise on the Juventus side...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy