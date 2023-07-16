Formovie Fresnel screen test – Mondoprojos.fr

Formovie Fresnel screen test

For this test, I must confess that I am very late. Indeed, the Formovie Fresnel screen has been sitting in my test room since November 2022. It is therefore without delay that I will reveal its strengths and weaknesses to you.

What is a Fresnel screen?

Here is already for the theory, a Fresnel screen is a type of screen used in many optical devices, such as projectors, virtual reality glasses and magnifying glasses. It takes its name from the French physicist Augustin-Jean Fresnel, who invented this type of screen in the 19th century.

A Fresnel screen is made up of a series of concentric lenses that have specific profiles. These lenses are designed to refract light in such a way as to concentrate the light rays towards the viewer or to disperse them in such a way as to widen the field of vision.

The primary benefit of a Fresnel screen is its ability to focus light, resulting in a brighter, sharper image. However, they can also have drawbacks, such as moiré effects, image distortions and sharpness problems at the edges of the screen.

And concretely, what does it give with this Formovie frame screen?

The Formovia is a Fresnel screen whose canvas is made up of a series of concentric striated circles whose origin is located in the middle of the bottom of the screen. Fresnel screens reject any light that does not come from the center of the screen.

They are therefore effective in blocking both ceiling light and parallel sources of ambient light. This type of canvas focuses light towards the viewer which results in a brighter image for people seated directly in front of the screen, but a degraded off-axis viewing experience.

White screen and Fresnel and measurement probes

Its dimensions 2232×1263×25mm (in the 100 inch version) for a weight of 12.4kgs with an aluminum frame. The manufacturer announces a gain of 1 with a very limited viewing angle of 50°, which confirms what I described to you just above, it is better to stay facing the screen. The more you move away from the central axis, the more you will lose perceptible luminosity.

Montage

This screen is marketed internationally by Formovie and you can find it at our partner nothingprojector.

First step the assembly, helped by a friend we took 3 hours for the assembly and the fixing of the screen in my room. Below are photos of the various stages of assembly.

Packaging Canvas Frame and fixing screws Handrails Wall fixing kit Screen fixed to the wall

I have already mounted and tested several technical screens from Xyscreen or Fengmi and I must say that the fabric tensioning device that equips the Fresnel is the best. Indeed, most competitors use springs to be stretched on fiberglass bars, it is tedious and sometimes the tension is not optimal. None of this with the Formovie model, which has selected a high-performance screw-based system and which allows for a screen stretched like a drum.

The assembly instructions are in English. The rigidity of the aluminum frame is further reinforced by two support arms on which the wall fixing device is positioned. The latter is sliding, which makes it possible to correct placement errors without having to drill holes in the wall.

Test conditions

To judge the effect produced by the Fresnel screen on the light diffused by an ultra-short-throw projector (ah! yes, this is a screen reserved for USTs, it is important to specify that), I d first performed a calibration of my Formovie C3 on a neutral white Vividstorm screen using a streamlined K10A colorimeter with a Jeti 1501 Hi Res reference probe.

Both screens are the same size 100 inches diagonally or 2m23 base.

The Chromapure diagrams, taken from my calibration report, show the results obtained after calibrating the Cinema 3 on the white canvas. They are listed under ” before “. Fresnel measurements without calibration are marked “ after ».

Impact on color temperature

The study of the gray scale makes it possible to highlight the most significant deviations and to note that the Fresnel canvas leads to a slight increase in red and a notable reduction in blue. The color temperature on the white canvas which was 6571K goes to 6090K on the Fresnel. The deltaE spread of 2.1 on the Vividstorm is increased to 5.3 on the Formovia web.

Fresnel screen impact on RGB levels

On the color space, the change is less obvious, but I note however some differences in Cyan and Magenta (secondary colors).

Fresnel screen effect on CMS

Contrast, Brightness and Gain:

“Gain” is a term defined by the industry as the ratio of the light reflected from a screen to that from a perfect matte white surface, called a Lambertian surface. By definition, matte white has a value of 1.0 (unity gain). Therefore, a 1.0 gain screen reflects the same amount of light as a perfect matte white surface. A matte white (or unity gain) surface reflects all colors evenly and in all directions.

In the context of technical screens, the Gain is not uniform over the entire surface of the canvas and we then speak of ” pic de Gain “. This is the maximum value obtained at the center of the screen and depending on the quality and type of canvas, the further one moves away from this point, the more the measured luminance value will decrease.

In the case of the Formovie Fresnel, the manufacturer announces a gain of 1. My measurements show a peak gain of 0.9. Indeed, the luminance which was 23 fL on the 23.7 fL white screen is now only 20.9 fL on the Fresnel screen, i.e. a loss of 2.8 fL.

And the more we move away from the center, the more the Gain will decrease to reach 0.5 on the extremities of the image.

Gamma and contrast impact

If we lose brightness, the gain in contrast (and therefore the respect of the promises of a technical screen) is there. The white screen combined with the Formovie C3 displays a sequential contrast of 2344:1 against 2588:1 for the Fresnel. The Ansi contrast of 64:1 on the Vividstorm also sees a slight improvement to 84:1.

If we summarize the Gain of 1 is almost there and the restricted viewing angle is also there. This is to be taken into account if you have a large family and are looking for a technical screen for your UST laser projector, then it is better to consider the Black series canvas from nothingprojector and its 180° of visual amplitude without loss.

Hot spot search (uniform light distribution):

Hotspot search

Visually on film images, I do not suffer from the presence of a luminous halo at the bottom center of the image. On the other hand, my measurements show that this part of the image is brighter than the rest of the screen.

Glitter effect and smoothness of the image:

The image of this canvas is not impacted by the glitter effect. Bright backgrounds are clean and smooth and this benefits image accuracy.

Subjective opinion

After my comparative white screen and Fresnel measurements, I hastened to carry out a specific calibration of my Formovie Cinema 3 for the Formovie screen. I must say that the main winners of this couple are contrast and image precision.

Mad max 2 4K HDR C3 and Fresnel screen

I am used to ultra-short-throw APLD laser projectors and overall they are very similar in terms of rendering and they offer the best current DLP contrast. The Fresnel manages to push the visual cursor even further and when you know that it is the most important visual factor for the viewer, it is easy to understand why I am charmed by its impact.

On the cave scenes at the beginning of Mad Max Fury Road, we border on the sublime with this mixture of dark elements with details that contrast with the few luminous elements of this passage.

Going through the calibration box allows you to benefit from natural skin tones on the beginning of Jack Reacher, the 1080p Burosch test charts or even on the 4K HDR extracts projected by Cinema 3.

Above and below you will find some visual examples of the image produced by the Formovie Fresnel/Cinema 3 couple (click on the right on the image to view it in full size).

Conclusion

It’s beautiful, precise natural and contrasting, here are my impressions after all these months with the Fresnel screen in my test room. If we are alone or in a couple, I can design the use and implementation of this type of screen, because then its restricted viewing angle will not be a problem. On the other hand, for family use or if you often receive friends at home, it is better to consider purchasing the black canvas series from nothingprojector. Indeed, it performs its mission brilliantly to preserve the contrast of our ultra-short-throw laser projectors, but with the added bonus of a more open field of vision.

I appreciated :

– The quality of the screen and its canvas tensioning system,

– The contained price,

– A nice effect on contrast and image precision.

I am sorry :

– The viewing angle is too restricted.

