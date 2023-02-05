Formovie X5 DLP 4K XPR classic focal laser

There will be little new at Fengmi (Formovia) in 2023. With the Formovie Theater well established and mature, it will continue to excite ultra short throw projection enthusiasts over the next 12 months. For the others (followers of projection away from the screen) the Chinese brand will offer in June 2023, a 4K cube illuminated by an ALPD laser solution and sound system by Denon which will take the small name of X5.

According to my information, the base will be provided by Dangbei (see the Mars Pro 4K test on the blog) but Fengmi will make some changes to it like its FengOS OS, the association with Denon, world famous, for the integrated sound system with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD dual decoding.

FORMOVIE X5

The Fengmi X5 will have video processing with frame interpolation (MEMC) and a Gaming mode with input lag reduced to 12 ms. For the rest, we will have to wait for the brand to reveal all its specifications and of course its launch price. I will update this article as new information becomes available.