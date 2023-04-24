FORMOVIE X5 reception of the DLP Laser 4K projector for a future test

After the success of its ultra-short-throw triple laser model, Formovie returns to the classics of projection with the recent release of its X5 model. An ALPD 3.0 laser projector featuring fully motorized glass optics that offers a throw ratio of 1.27:1. It is therefore a device that will be placed far from the screen.

FORMOVIE X5

This cube has the particularity of being armed with a sound system designed in partnership with Denon. This couple was already present on the small S5 laser model, the test of which is available on the blog. 2 x 2x12W speakers are placed on the sides and one 6W on the back. I have already been able to form an opinion on its rendering which, for me, becomes the best sound system currently available in a projector, thus toasting first place to the Bowers and Wilkins ensemble present in the Formovie Theater.

Formovia X5 connectors

The newcomer works under the new FengOS 3.0 interface. We are in an all-in-one configuration which integrates the diffuser, the sound part as well as advanced smartTV functions but as they are designed for the Asian market, they will not be of much use to us in France, abroad. exception of the media player. The icing on the cake, its ventilation is very discreet, it changes me from the latest models that I tested!

The Formovie X5 uses the DMD 0.47 chip from Texas Instruments (DLP471TPFQQ) which allows, from a native resolution of 1920×1080, to display all the elements of a UHD image (3840×2160) separately but at a speed such that the human eye does not perceive the operation.

Its video processing features frame interpolation to reduce any trace of judder. It is 4K HDR10/HLG compatible and detects Dolby Vision.

I have already been able to perform a few measurements of this device during the day and if the sound part amazed me, I must admit that the image is not left out. The dynamics are incredible, for the contrast on the other hand, we will not exceed 900:1 but that is the only weak point that I will concede to it. For all the other evaluation criteria (sharpness, fluidity, brightness, colorimetry) we are heading for a Gold Award mondoprojos.fr.

The Fengmi X5 is now available from our partner nothingprojector at the price of 1459€ from Hong-Kong because this projector is originally designed for the Chinese market and only menus in Mandarin or English are available. You can order it by clicking on the following sponsored link*:

*For purchases made on nothingprojector I receive a commission via the affiliate link placed above. This partnership allows me to have the projectors exclusively and has no influence on the final measurements and evaluations of the models that I always test according to the same protocol and the same rigor.