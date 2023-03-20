Max Verstappen came from 15th to second place, his clubmate Sergio Perez celebrated, Fernando Alonso was third, but due to a penalty he dropped to fourth place.

Source: Profimedia

What a madhouse in Formula 1, at a race in Saudi Arabia. Red Bull took the first two positions with Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, and the third was Fernando Alonso who ended up fourth because of the penalty! An incredible race in which the Mexican had the lead in the general standings until the last lap.

Perez took the first place in Jeddah, behind him was Verstappen who started the race from 15th positionand the third is Alonso from Aston Martin. The first position was not threatened by the Mexican driver at any moment, and in the end Max still “stole” his lead in the general standings. He set the Dutchman’s fastest lap in the very last lap, enough to keep the point lead (44 to 43 for Perez). By the way, the legendary Alonso was third, it was the 100th podium in his career, but after the end of the race it was announced that he was penalized with 10 seconds due to an improperly executed penalty in the pits.

Therefore, Perez was first in Jeddah, followed by Verstappen and George Russell, with whom he shared a place on the podium., while behind them in the end were Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen. The next race will be held in Australia at the “Albert Park” track on April 2.