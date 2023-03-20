Home World Formula 1 Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix | Sport
World

Formula 1 Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix | Sport

by admin
Formula 1 Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix | Sport

Max Verstappen came from 15th to second place, his clubmate Sergio Perez celebrated, Fernando Alonso was third, but due to a penalty he dropped to fourth place.

Source: Profimedia

What a madhouse in Formula 1, at a race in Saudi Arabia. Red Bull took the first two positions with Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, and the third was Fernando Alonso who ended up fourth because of the penalty! An incredible race in which the Mexican had the lead in the general standings until the last lap.

Perez took the first place in Jeddah, behind him was Verstappen who started the race from 15th positionand the third is Alonso from Aston Martin. The first position was not threatened by the Mexican driver at any moment, and in the end Max still “stole” his lead in the general standings. He set the Dutchman’s fastest lap in the very last lap, enough to keep the point lead (44 to 43 for Perez). By the way, the legendary Alonso was third, it was the 100th podium in his career, but after the end of the race it was announced that he was penalized with 10 seconds due to an improperly executed penalty in the pits.

Therefore, Perez was first in Jeddah, followed by Verstappen and George Russell, with whom he shared a place on the podium., while behind them in the end were Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen. The next race will be held in Australia at the “Albert Park” track on April 2.

You may also like

Iranian President Rahid welcomes Saudi King’s invitation to...

Israel, the Hyundai excavators used for war crimes?...

News Udinese – Udogie still in the under...

Deductions Home bonus and joint account: beware there...

Katarina Sotirović on divorce and new boyfriend |...

We interviewed Sandra Hernández for her “Frankenstein”

Algae alarm in Florida, the monstrous mass 8,000...

Twenty years ago the US invasion of Iraq:...

«Palermo in D struggled more than us»

“Horror in Rai”, the storm breaks out

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy