Fornication and debauchery on the streets of Split | Info

The people of Split are furious because of the tourists who are causing havoc on the streets of this city.

Many people from Split live off tourists, but because many tourists cannot sleep peacefully. Scenes of such “guests” on the main streets are already spreading on social networks, and residents are furious about this inappropriate behavior. According to Dnevnik.hr, the summer season is near, and the guests have already relaxed too much.

One tourist who came to Split is the lady who is filming him showed his bare bottom and threw a bottle at her. A female tourist sat down on an art installation in the city center half-naked to take a photo. “It’s not the first time, I even know that they defecated and threw all kinds of things on the street. To me, this is a disaster. Even the door of the woman who lives below me was lifted. There is no culture, we have reached the zero level,” said Gorana Leskur from Split.

“Unfortunately, the season hasn’t even started yet, you see we are in long sleeves, and what happened in the strongest, peak season earlier is already happening, i.e. bathing in fountains, urinating around buildings, they threw bottles at the lady and showed her butt. In my opinion, the police should react in that main street where there are disco clubs and where the largest number of incidents have been recorded,” said Lara Arapović Bonačić, president of the city district for the City.

Residents living in the center are furious because these scenes never end, and other tourist spots have put an end to the debauchery. On Thursday, the city assembly in Split should adopt a new decision on public order and peace. With this, some inappropriate behavior could finally be sanctioned, which was not the case until now. The mayor of Split, Ivica Puljak, also announced this.

“We will hire new wardens and new security, and we have to prepare in the best way to show appropriate behavior to our guests who come here to the city,” said the mayor. As stated, fines may also help, because in the future, public areas will also urinating in public places is fined with 300 euros, and sleeping in a park on a square or street with 150 euros, so it’s up to the guests to behave well, and the stewards to fine them otherwise.

