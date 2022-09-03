Listen to the audio version of the article

China has not yet won its war on Covid-19. The twenty million inhabitants of Shenzhen fall back into darkness due to just 84 positive cases.

The whole city is in very tight lockdown for two days, the local government of the hyper-technological megalopolis has blocked seven of its 10 districts.

Shenzhen is in good company. Chengdu, the capital of Schuan in Southwest China, has forced its 21 million residents to stay home since Thursday afternoon.

At the beginning of the year Shanghai was closed for two months

The specter of Shanghai

Thus the central government does not give in on the Zero-Covid strategy which, alongside the energy crisis, is the factor that is most destabilizing the world economy. In total, about forty million Chinese are in quarantine, moreover in a very difficult phase due to the drought, the worst in seventy years, which mainly afflicts the central areas of China cut by the great Yang-tze River, whose capacity is halved.

Chengdu was the largest city to be quarantined after the two-month blockade of Shanghai earlier this year. A closure that left many wounds in the population and affected the city’s economy.

Chengdu is a city rich in history

In Chengdu also drought

In the Sichuan capital, the drought has reached record levels with stretches of the Yangtze, the longest in China, practically dry with important repercussions on hydroelectric energy, transport and the activities of large companies, some forced to suspend operations.

The Blue River is the third largest river in the world, supplies drinking water to over 400 million Chinese and is critical to the global supply chain, but this summer the flow of water on the main branch of the Yangtze has been less than more than 50% to the average of the last five years. With the lockdown caused by Covid, the city will have to limit daily life and industrial production even more.

See also CCTV Quick Comment 丨 Adhere to "dynamic clearing" unswervingly The dry blue river

The wounds for the economy

The drought affected at least 2.2 million hectares of agricultural land in Sichuan, Hebei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Chongqing. In the most affected areas, 980 million cubic meters of water were released from the reservoirs to balance the shortages, but it is in the South-Western province that the level of the rivers has caused damage on the energy side, because the area depends for 80 % from electricity supplies from the hydro-electric sector.