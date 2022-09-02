9:24

Zelensky, we cannot allow nuclear risks

“The protection of the nuclear power plant is a safeguard against nuclear disaster.” This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his speech in video link to the Ambrosetti Forum underway in Cernobbio. “We cannot allow nuclear risks,” he added. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant «was hit several times in the first nights of March, when it was occupied by the Russians. We were one step away from the catastrophe, only thanks to the Ukrainian engineers the accident was averted. If it hadn’t been for them, it would have been a worse accident than Chernobyl, ”continued Zelensky, underlining the importance of the IAEA mission.

“I hope to meet Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Italy,” said the Ukrainian president. “Draghi – he added – has given a lot of support to my country, his personal commitment has been greatly appreciated”.

At the end of his speech, the Ukrainian president also thanked Italy: «Thank you for supporting my nation, for welcoming refugees and displaced persons. We will never forget it. Glory to Italy ». Zelensky’s speech was followed by a long applause from the audience. Shortly before, the president had expressed gratitude to the Italian companies. “Thanks to the Italian companies interested in my country,” he said.