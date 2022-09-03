The second day of the Ambrosetti Forum begins. The President of the Republic Mattarella, in a message, also says that “the PNRR must be implemented promptly”. Innovation and competitiveness, global free trade and the European order of the future are some of the themes at the center of the discussion sessions. The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, is coming. The intervention of the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, on the prospects of the Italian economy is expected.
Mattarella, timely implementation of the NRP is essential
«The energy crisis exacerbates the problems and difficulties caused by a pandemic not yet definitively eradicated and its consequences. New fractures have been added to the old ones: sustainability – environmental, social, economic – is increasingly showing itself as a decisive criterion for governing the present and thinking about the future ». The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, writes it in a message to the Forum, European House-Ambrosetti. He adds: “Precisely the fight against the pandemic was the occasion for a European turning point in the name of solidarity, the sharing of risks and benefits and the planning of expansive interventions aimed at innovation, the green economy, social equity, growth systems competitiveness. The timely implementation of the national recovery and resilience plans, which each country is called upon to implement, is essential. We need to continue on that path, linking the spirit of the Green Deal and the NextGeneration EU to a Europe aware of its role and responsibilities ”.
Mattarella, on the necessary and urgent EU response
«The dizzying rise in energy prices, also favored by unreasonable mechanisms and internal imbalances between European countries, constitutes one of the most critical issues at the present time. A European response to the height of the problems is urgently needed. Individual countries cannot respond effectively to the crisis. In freeing itself from Russian dependence on energy sources, Europe is called, once again, to take a leap forward in political determination, integration, innovation ». The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, writes it in a message to the Forum, European House-Ambrosetti.