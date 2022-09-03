8:52

Mattarella, timely implementation of the NRP is essential

«The energy crisis exacerbates the problems and difficulties caused by a pandemic not yet definitively eradicated and its consequences. New fractures have been added to the old ones: sustainability – environmental, social, economic – is increasingly showing itself as a decisive criterion for governing the present and thinking about the future ». The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, writes it in a message to the Forum, European House-Ambrosetti. He adds: “Precisely the fight against the pandemic was the occasion for a European turning point in the name of solidarity, the sharing of risks and benefits and the planning of expansive interventions aimed at innovation, the green economy, social equity, growth systems competitiveness. The timely implementation of the national recovery and resilience plans, which each country is called upon to implement, is essential. We need to continue on that path, linking the spirit of the Green Deal and the NextGeneration EU to a Europe aware of its role and responsibilities ”.