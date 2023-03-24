The second International Forum on Democracy, entitled “Democracy: Common Human Values”, was opened in Beijing. The forum was opened on the eve of the American “Summit for Democracy”.

Source: China Radio International

More than 300 guests from more than 100 countries and regions are participating in the forum in Beijing. Participants discuss different forms of democracy.

The speakers agreed that true democracy is characterized by dialogue, mutual respect and mutual learning. They emphasized the necessity of the coexistence of different systems in a community dedicated to the common future of humanity.

Dialogue on democracy

The forum offers a platform for all countries to share their thoughts, experiences and practices related to democracy.

Li Shulei, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said in his opening speech that democracy is a common human value, a universal goal that all modernizing countries strive for. He also states that democracy is the foundation on which the construction of a global community with a common future is based.

Li also stressed that countries should seek common ground, put differences aside and respect each country’s path to democracy, adding that whether a country is democratic or not should be recognized by the international community, not arbitrarily by a few self-proclaimed judges. .

The president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Gao Xiang, stated that the world is going through changes unprecedented in a century. He said that all countries must be open and engage in dialogue to address the common challenges facing humanity to ensure that recognizable models of democracy are able to drive global progress.

Director of the Institute of Political Science at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Fang Ning, said that democracy should not be dogmatized. In today’s world, democracy is as diverse and multiple as the countries themselves, and their democratic concepts are based on their own experiences and practices, Fang said. Imposing your model of democracy on others can only hinder the development of democracy, he added.

China Media Group (KMG) Vice President Sing Bo said that incidents such as the toxic train derailment in Ohio, child labor and police violence against African-Americans show that the US is moving away from democracy. Calling for breaking the hegemony of Western discourse and providing more positive energy for global governance, Singh said KMG is open to mutual learning with friends from other countries in spreading democracy as an important achievement of human political civilization.