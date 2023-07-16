Forza Italia, the emotion of the new boss Tajani. But the count starts immediately (waiting for the congress) – breaking latest news

“It’s what he would have wanted,” says Antonio Tajani in a whisper that blends with the voices of the dozens of Forza Italia supporters who joined him at the presidential table to congratulate him after his first report as secretary of Forza Italia, when the curtain on the first national council without Silvio Berlusconi has just dropped and no one seems to be in a hurry to escape home or to the sea, also because there is a plane strike and a rich buffet open to all. Let the will of the founder be done, whose office of “president” has just been carved in the stone of the Azzurri’s statute: in recent times, even from the bed of the San Raffaele, the Knight dreamed of transforming the plastic creature of 1994 into a party tradition of the new millennium, structured on the territory, organized with an almost twentieth-century attitude. And there it was, the new Forza Italia marching towards the double appointment of the congress and then of the European elections, with a leader who from now on will be secretary and no longer president, and the liturgy made up of votes with raised arms and the delegation in hand.

The old guard

In the audience, the arms that moved unanimously yesterday are those of the modern and contemporary history of political Berlusconi. Secretary and group leader at the presidency table, ministers and governors in the front row and then, mixed in a room of the same hotel that Giorgia Meloni had reserved for the night of the last elections, even those who had worked closely with Berlusconi in the past, from Valentino Valentini to Deborah Bergamini, from Sestino Giacomoni to Gregorio Fontana. Anyone who hasn’t died or gone away by tearing up the card is there. Including some rare examples of living eyewitnesses of force archeology such as the Lombard regional councilor Sergio Gaddi, the man who since October 1993 had managed and filmed, in the Milan studios on Viale Isonzo, the auditions of candidates selected by Publitalia for the lists elections next spring.

The new purchases

Even the new guard speaks the jargon of classic politics, where relationships are measured in “steps” and never in “parts”, “pieces”, “sentences”. “That passage by Tajani on the abolition of the office of president was decisive,” says Beppe Incocciati, who played for Napoli alongside Maradona and who praises his friend, the new secretary Tajani, not without recalling Nils Liedholm’s old maxim on relationship with reporters («At Milan, when they sent me to the press room, Liedholm eavesdropped and then said to me: Incocciati, go to the journalists? Here, remember to speak well of the coach»). A little further away Claudio Lotito, barricade senator and president of Lazio: «It’s not a dead party, let’s say it’s a dormant party. Which now we have to fill with content, otherwise… ». Alessandra Mussolini flaunts in her hair “a braid, because in Naples the braid brings good luck, you know that, don’t you?”; «a look that I would define as beautiful fluid»; and also a clear political message, “the right is already there, we must play the centre, we are the center of the EPP”. There is a risk of taking too long and making the buffet cold, but the long list of those registered to speak is canceled with the stroke of a pen by an agreement of the presidency entered in the minutes by Licia Ronzulli and submitted to the assembly for scrutiny by the same, which welcomes him with a Fantozzi-like howl.

The balances

In the room where lunch is eaten, the balance of power of the forthcoming congress can be clearly seen, extraordinarily unbalanced in favor of Tajani, who has the support from the Berlusconi family and who brought home the first round on the timing of the dispute (“Before the European Championships”), which the Ronzulli-Mulè-Cattaneo wing would have gladly extended until after the vote. From the latter front, an alternative candidate will come out, probably a woman, who is Ronzulli herself or a card to be drawn in civil society; in any case, she will reveal herself in the coming weeks, in any case before the end of the summer.

L’area Fascina

The young lions branded «area Fascina» — Alessandro Sorte, Stefano Benigni, Tullio Ferrante — move like a phalanx and discuss cards, delegates to congresses, of their specific weight in the Tajani front, where they aim to unite the forces of Lombardy and Campania. “We won’t leave any pieces on the street,” they say. A chunk of the Central-South delegates actually got lost earlier in the day, delaying the start of the national council. Some anonymous enforcer bontempo, perhaps as a tribute to Berlusconi’s predilection for jokes, had created a living one, swapping the adhesive labels on the hotel lift. And so more than one had ended up looking for the national council at the door of the hotel’s renowned massage room, before being dispatched by the attendants two floors below.

