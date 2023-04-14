by livesicilia.it – ​​12 minutes ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – Participate, game over. In fact, Rap will also have its new board of directors: the shareholders’ meeting is set for this morning at 11, which will formalize the triad that will lead the municipality’s company…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Rap, found the square: Forza Italia will express the women’s quota appeared 12 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».