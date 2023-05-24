Forza Motorsport cover leaks ahead of Xbox Games Showcase

One of the protagonists of the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 will be Forza Motorsport, the new Turn 10 racer redesigned for a truly next-generation experience and arriving in the coming months. And, apparently, the cover of the game has just leaked by Microsoft itself.

The Redmond house has in fact sent an email to subscribers with the news relating to the Game Pass, and in the section “coming soon” (arriving) there was, in addition to the already announced Cities Skylines 2Also Forza Motorsport with its cover.

The image, which we offer below in the original version and upscaled via AI to better appreciate it, shows us the cover car of the Cadillac GTP and the Corvette C8 E-ray. We await the June event to find out if this is really the definitive cover!