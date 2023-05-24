Home » Forza Motorsport cover leaks ahead of Xbox Games Showcase
World

Forza Motorsport cover leaks ahead of Xbox Games Showcase

by admin
Forza Motorsport cover leaks ahead of Xbox Games Showcase

One of the protagonists of the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 will be Forza Motorsport, the new Turn 10 racer redesigned for a truly next-generation experience and arriving in the coming months. And, apparently, the cover of the game has just leaked by Microsoft itself.

The Redmond house has in fact sent an email to subscribers with the news relating to the Game Pass, and in the section “coming soon” (arriving) there was, in addition to the already announced Cities Skylines 2Also Forza Motorsport with its cover.

The image, which we offer below in the original version and upscaled via AI to better appreciate it, shows us the cover car of the Cadillac GTP and the Corvette C8 E-ray. We await the June event to find out if this is really the definitive cover!

MX Video – Forza Motorsport

See also  Headquarters Exclusive Interview丨German MP: The attack on the "Beixi" pipeline is terrorism and the real culprit must be identified_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

the 299 billion bet by Airbus – Corriere...

«A Ukrainian maritime drone against our ship»- TV...

BUYER POINT 2023 Palletways Italia will be the...

RENAULT The millionth Trafic – Companies delivered to...

A Finnish newspaper is bypassing Russian censorship thanks...

Russian ship attacked in the Black Sea by...

The head of the Wagner group says 20,000...

Italian Cup: Fiorentina-Inter – The official formations –...

Attanasio, why doesn’t the government join the trial...

now LIVE the match of the World Cup

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy