Forza Motorsport will be playable 12 hours early by placing the console in New Zealand

Microsoft revealed today the times when we will be able to play Forza Motorsportboth on the day of early access for owners of Premium Edition (the relative upgrade per Game Pass) that in the exit of thestandard editionrevealing that instead of a global launch at the same time, the game will activate at 00:01 on October 5th in each country (or 10 for the standard edition). This means that we will be able to use the now well-known “New Zealand makeup” to play it early!

For those who don’t know it, it’s an expedient to play games in advance that have a launch like that of Forza Motorsport: as New Zealand is 12 hours ahead of our time zone, just set the location of our console to NZ from the system settings, to allow us to play the title 12 hours earlierin this case from 12.01pm (midday) on 4 October. o from 12.01pm on the 9thfor those who will play it in Standard Edition or on Game Pass without the Premium Edition upgrade.

If you can’t wait to speed around the game’s tracks, then all you have to do is take your consoles on a nice trip to New Zealand!

