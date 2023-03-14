Home World Fosbury, the champion who revolutionized the high jump with his backward flight, has died
Fosbury, the champion who revolutionized the high jump with his backward flight, has died

by gds.it – ​​5 hours ago

“The boy’s going to break his neck.” Instead, the boy, Dick Fosbury from Portland, born in 1947, didn’t break his neck, but with his technique he revolutionized the high jump entering the history of athletics…

