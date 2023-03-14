by gds.it – ​​5 hours ago

“The boy’s going to break his neck.” Instead, the boy, Dick Fosbury from Portland, born in 1947, didn’t break his neck, but with his technique he revolutionized the high jump entering the history of athletics…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Fosbury, the champion who revolutionized the high jump with his backward flight, has died appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».