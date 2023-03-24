He had a Foster Moro career season behind him, but then he discovered that he was attacked by the most insidious disease!

Source: Profimedia

Long-standing NFL player Foster Moro revealed on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s syndrome, a disease that is actually a rare type of leukemia. This tight end underwent medical examinations before signing a contract with New Orleans Saints and then luckily the disease was discovered.

“Through a miraculous process, looking for a new club changed my life. During a routine check-up at Saints, I found out that I have Hodgkin’s lymphoma and that I have to take a break from football for a while to fight a new rival: cancer! I am grateful to to the support and people who stood by me There wasn’t a single step I took without hundreds of people lighting my path and offering me advice“, wrote the 25-year-old athlete.

After graduating from LSU, Moro was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, and in the first four seasons of his career he played for the Raiders, first in Oakland and then in Las Vegas. Last season, he caught 33 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns. It was the best season of his career in which he has 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.