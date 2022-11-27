(Original title: Fosun Pharma: Fubitai Bivalent Vaccine Arrives in Hong Kong and Macau and Will Start Covering Omicron Virus Mutants)

Securities Times e-company news, according to Fosun Pharma, on November 26, Fosun Pharma (600196.SH; 02196.HK) announced that the first batch of about 770,000 doses of Fubitai original strain/Omicron mutant strain BA. The 4-5 bivalent vaccine (30 micrograms per dose) (“Fubitai Bivalent Vaccine”) was delivered to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China on November 25. The bivalent vaccine of Fubitai can be used as the fourth booster injection for eligible persons aged 12 or above, and the third dose can be used for the recovered persons. On November 26, the Health Bureau of the Macau Special Administrative Region Government stated that in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Macau Special Administrative Region Government has purchased the bivalent BioNTech for the new coronavirus Omicron variant BA.4/5 The mRNA vaccine and Fubitai mRNA vaccine, which can be vaccinated for children aged 6 months to 4 years, have all arrived in Macau, and will begin to provide vaccinations after the completion of the vaccine delivery process. Fubita bivalent vaccine is the iteration and supplement of Fubita BNT162b2, which is already on the market.