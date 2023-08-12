Home » found 71-year-old Norwegian, was at the Polyclinic
World

found 71-year-old Norwegian, was at the Polyclinic

by admin
found 71-year-old Norwegian, was at the Polyclinic

by palermotoday.it – ​​41 seconds ago

Arne Henrick Moller, a 71-year-old Norwegian resident in Castellammare del Golfo, was found and hospitalized in Palermo. Around 7 pm on Sunday 6 August, the man had taken a bus to Palermo to go to the Ingrassia hospital. But since that day all traces of him had been lost, also because he had moved towards the capital…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Leaves the house and disappears into thin air: 71-year-old Norwegian found, he was at the Polyclinic, appeared 41 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Mattarella: "The tragedy of the Marmolada symbol of ungoverned climatic emergencies"

You may also like

Udinese-Pro Gorizia 4-0 / The top and the...

Udinese Market – Samardzic, the turning point /...

A psychologist explained why cheated women stay in...

A picture of Anna Bekuta from her youth...

Two Ukrainian missiles were intercepted by Russian anti-aircraft...

Spain, the permanent lagoon of the Doñana Park...

The beaches of Odessa, Ukraine have officially reopened...

A boat of migrants is shipwrecked in the...

Boat loaded with migrants capsizes in the English...

Abandoned but “washed and perfumed”. This is how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy