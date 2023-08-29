Home » Founder of Taiwanese Electronics Manufacturer Announces Independent Candidacy for Presidential Election
Founder of Taiwanese Electronics Manufacturer Announces Independent Candidacy for Presidential Election

Terry Gou, the founder of Hon Hai-Foxconn, has announced his independent candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in Taiwan. Gou made the declaration on Monday, entering the race alongside three other candidates. He expressed his intention to play a leading role in promoting the integration of the opposition blue and white camp, emphasizing the need for unity in order to defeat the ruling DPP candidate and current vice president, Lai Qingde. However, this move has caused further divisions within the pan-blue camp, with the Kuomintang criticizing Gou for his lack of honesty and warning party members about supporting him. Political scholars have analyzed the situation, suggesting that Gou’s candidacy may lead to an easy victory for Lai Qingde and will not be welcomed by Beijing. Gou must collect the necessary joint signatures by November 2 to qualify as an independent candidate. The opposition parties have two weeks to decide whether they will support Gou or nominate their own candidates. The announcement of Gou’s candidacy has caused further splits within the pan-blue camp, with some expressing disappointment and even suggesting that they will not vote in the election. This could potentially benefit Lai Qingde and hinder the party rotation desired by the blue camp. Gou’s previous promise to support Hou Youyi, the KMT candidate, has also come into question, leading to further divisions within the party. The outcome of the election will depend on the willingness of voters to support the pan-blue camp and the ability of the opposition parties to unite.

