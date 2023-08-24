Founder of Wagner Mercenary Group Yevgeny Prigozhin Believed to be Among the Victims of Fatal Plane Crash in Russia

Plane Crash in Russia Claims Lives of 10 People, including Founder of Wagner Mercenary Group

A tragic plane crash in Russia has resulted in the death of prominent figure Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group. The incident occurred on Wednesday, with all 10 passengers on board losing their lives. According to reports, Prigozhin’s name was included in the passenger list. However, the authorities have not yet officially confirmed his death.

The plane, an Embraer aircraft, took off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and was en route to Saint Petersburg. It crashed near the city of Tver, less than 100 miles from its destination. Russian aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the crash. A video, circulating on social media and reportedly showing the plane descending amid clouds of smoke, has sparked widespread concern.

In a coincidental turn of events, General Sergei Surovikin, a high-ranking officer and Prigozhin’s ally, was relieved of his post just hours before the crash. Both Surovikin and Prigozhin were considered influential military leaders but had been sidelined in power struggles with officers who held influence over President Vladimir Putin.

The wreckage of the aircraft, identified as an Embraer Legacy 600 with the registration number RA-02795, has been found, and the bodies of all 10 victims have been recovered from the crash site.

International reactions to the incident have also surfaced. The United States‘ State Department and National Security Council issued statements indicating that Prigozhin’s death, if confirmed, should not come as a surprise. They made connections to the Wagner group’s involvement in the war in Ukraine and their recent march on Moscow. President Joe Biden, when asked about Putin’s possible involvement, commented that in Russia, few things happen without Putin’s knowledge, but he couldn’t definitively provide an answer.

Meanwhile, Russian television showed President Putin commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany at the Battle of Kursk in the evening. This display of solemnity occurred as news of the plane crash dominated headlines across the country.

As investigations into the cause of the crash continue, the aviation community mourns the loss of life and awaits official confirmation of Prigozhin’s fate.

