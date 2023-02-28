Foundry Alfe Chem finalized the acquisition of the BP Castrol plant located in Cornaredo (MI) in February.

The process involved the entire area dedicated to the production of lubricants for the automotive sector, the warehouse and the external area as well as the office building and laboratories and concerns the entire Company Branch which includes the complete Technological, productive and structural Area . With this operation, Foundry Alfe Chem proposes itself as an important partner also for third-party customers who want quality and personalized lubricant products, made with high production standards recognized by car manufacturers and professional operators.

The Cornaredo plant thus became part of the Foundry Alfe Chem Group which in 2010 acquired the production plant in Mappano (TO) dedicated to industry from BP Castrol. Foundry Alfe CHEM is a low environmental impact Made in Italy industrial reality with headquarters in Mappano (TO) and production plants in Turin, Milan and Lecce in Italy, Monterrey in Mexico and Shanghai in China. It has been operating for over 15 years in the sector of lubrication and chemical auxiliaries for manufacturing and industrial processes. Through the Olitema brand, Foundry Alfe CHEM has also been present in the automotive sector since 2021 with green products made using synthetic bases instead of petroleum derivatives.

The name Foundry Alfe Chem is intended to represent an explosion from which originates the peculiar vision of the enterprise, which is Life because it is connected to the existence of the universe and to the conscious balance of the elements.