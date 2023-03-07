news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, MARCH 06 – Four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico shortly after crossing the border in a minivan with North Carolina license plates. The FBI says so.



“All four were put in a vehicle and taken away” by “armed men,” the statement continues, in which federal agents announce a $50,000 reward to anyone who helps arrest the attackers.



According to CNN, the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico would have been attacked by mistake. This was reported by CNN and confirmed by the president of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. “The information we have is that they crossed the border to buy medicine in Mexico when there was a fight between two groups and they were taken,” he said.



President Joe Biden “has been briefed” on the matter and is following it “closely”. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said so in a press briefing, underlining that what happened was “unacceptable”. (HANDLE).

